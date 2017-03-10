Met-en-Meerzorg restaurateur held over AK-47, M-70

A restaurateur was arrested by lawmen following the discovery of two high-powered weapons at his Met-en-Meerzorg, West Demerara residence yesterday afternoon.

Commander of ‘D’ division, Leslie James confirmed the discovery of the weapons and arrest of the businessman Christopher Small, 33, who is currently assisting with the investigation.

James said the police conducted a search in the presence of Small when both weapons: an AK-47 and an M-70 rifle along with two empty magazines were found. He said that no ammunition was found.

He explained to Stabroek News that policemen acting on information went to the residence of the businessman where he operates a fast food restaurant on the lower flat and conducted a search.