Police seeking man over 2014 fatal accident

Nucklus Singh, 21, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to causing the death by dangerous driving of Chandanie Dass on 2014-08-02 on the Annandale Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The police say that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Singh is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 771-4012, 771-5004, 771-4222, 227-2272, 227-2349, 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station. His last known address is Lot 15 Abrams Zuil, Essequibo Coast.