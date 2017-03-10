President appoints advisor on petroleum

The government has appointed Dr. Jan Mangal, an expert in offshore and civil engineering, as Petroleum Advisor in the Ministry of the Presidency.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that Dr Mangal, a Guyanese by birth, brings with him a wealth of technical expertise and experience in the area of oil and gas development. The announcement was made this afternoon at State House, where President David Granger, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman met with Dr. Mangal.

Harmon informed that a contract has been signed, which brings into effect Dr. Mangal’s appointment as of today. “He will be advising us on the development of the petroleum industry. He will be advising the Minister and the Ministry of Natural Resources on matters of policy… We are happy to have a Guyanese person possessing the skills that are now available to us,” Harmon said.

Dr. Mangal, the release said, has a Doctorate in Offshore Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Edinburgh. He worked in marine and oil and gas industries for the past 18 years in various parts of the world including the United States, West Africa, and the Philippines.

Dr Mangal (centre) flanked by Minister Harmon (left) and Minister Trotman (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

More in Local News

default placeholder

AK-47 cop turns himself in

default placeholder

Sittlington may have exceeded his mandate – Nandlall

default placeholder

Law remains upbeat despite England whitewash

Two rifles found in empty Cummings Lodge lot

UK clarifies Sittlington role

default placeholder

Procurement body was unaware of $605m emergency tender for GPHC – Wickham

Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

‘Reckless, provocative’ calls potential threats to social cohesion – Granger

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  7. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  8. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Women’s Health Fair

A rose for you

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta