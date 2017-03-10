Prisoner’s hand severed during work release

Just two weeks before his scheduled release, a Lusignan Prison inmate had his right hand severed in an industrial accident while working outside of the prison.

Harley English, 21, is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where doctors managed to reattach his hand.

According to Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, English was working on an inmate contract out of the prison at Full Works, on the East Coast of Demerara, when the accident occurred on Tuesday. Samuels explained that English was mixing cement for block makers when he accidentally pushed his right hand into a mechanical cement mixer.

Stabroek News understands that English underwent surgery to reattach his hand. According to a source, doctors are very concerned that blood may not be circulating efficiently to the reattached hand. The source added that the doctors are monitoring his condition.

English, who was convicted for simple larceny last year, has been serving two six-month-long sentences, which ran consecutively.

Samuels told Stabroek News that English was expected to be out of prison on March 19.