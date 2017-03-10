Procurement body was unaware of $605m emergency tender for GPHC – Wickham
-Public Health Minister to issue statement
While ANSA McAl says it adhered to a procurement process which saw it getting a contract for the supply of $605M in drugs to the Georgetown Public Hospital, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) says that it has not seen the contract or approved any such sum.
“All I can tell you is that I received a letter with some documents attached one morning and almost simultaneously there was a story in your paper about the said letter,” Chairman of the NPTAB, Berkley Wickham told Stabroek News, when contacted, yesterday.
He was referring to a news item which appeared in Wednesday’s edition of Stabroek News headlined `GPHC seeks approval for $605m emergency purchase from ANSA McAl’.
“I have not approved any money because I cannot (do it) just like that. I saw the letter and I said what craziness is this because that is not how it is done. Someone can’t just send a letter to me to approve six hundred and something million dollars, so I notified (Public Health) Minister (Volda) Lawrence”, he added.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Comments
About these comments