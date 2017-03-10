‘Reckless, provocative’ calls potential threats to social cohesion – Granger

President David Granger yesterday said that the “fragile fabric” of the country’s social cohesion could potentially be damaged by what he dubbed “reckless” and “provocative” calls.

“Reckless remarks about an uprising and provocative calls for the mobilization of foot soldiers have the potential to rip apart the fragile fabric of social cohesion that we enjoy,” Granger told officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) during the opening of its Annual Officers’ Conference at Base Camp Ayanganna.

Granger did not identify the authors of the calls and made no more comments about them in his address.

The opposition PPP recently warned the government that closure of more sugar estates could prompt displaced workers to organize major protest actions.