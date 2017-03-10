‘Reckless, provocative’ calls potential threats to social cohesion – Granger

President David Granger yesterday said that the “fragile fabric” of the country’s social cohesion could potentially be damaged by what he dubbed “reckless” and “provocative” calls.

“Reckless remarks about an uprising and provocative calls for the mobilization of foot soldiers have the potential to rip apart the fragile fabric of social cohesion that we enjoy,” Granger told officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) during the opening of its Annual Officers’ Conference at Base Camp Ayanganna.

Granger did not identify the authors of the calls and made no more comments about them in his address.

The opposition PPP recently warned the government that closure of more sugar estates could prompt displaced workers to organize major protest actions.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Procurement body was unaware of $605m emergency tender for GPHC – Wickham

Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

default placeholder

Gov’t passes bill for Hamilton Green pension

Wales sugar workers protest outside Parliament for severance

default placeholder

Vergenoegen cyclist dies in crash

Police seeking man over 2014 fatal accident

Anti-parking meter protestors hold mock funeral for project

Loan company head charged with defrauding car dealership in $26.2M sale

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  7. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas