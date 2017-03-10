‘Reckless, provocative’ calls potential threats to social cohesion – Granger
President David Granger yesterday said that the “fragile fabric” of the country’s social cohesion could potentially be damaged by what he dubbed “reckless” and “provocative” calls.
“Reckless remarks about an uprising and provocative calls for the mobilization of foot soldiers have the potential to rip apart the fragile fabric of social cohesion that we enjoy,” Granger told officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) during the opening of its Annual Officers’ Conference at Base Camp Ayanganna.
Granger did not identify the authors of the calls and made no more comments about them in his address.
The opposition PPP recently warned the government that closure of more sugar estates could prompt displaced workers to organize major protest actions.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Comments
About these comments