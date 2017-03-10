Two remanded after Omai Landing ganja busts

Two men were hauled before a city magistrate yesterday to answer separate charges of possession of cannabis for trafficking.

Dexter Cameron and Mark Samson were charged after they were each allegedly found with the drug on March 7 at Omai Landing.

Cameron was allegedly found with 892 grammes of cannabis, while Samson, 20, was allegedly found with 450 grammes of cannabis.

The illicit drugs were allegedly found by police in a bag under Cameron’s bed, while Samson was allegedly found with the narcotics on him.

In both cases, the prosecution alleged that the defendants admitted ownership of the drugs.

However, they both pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Charlene Fung-A-Fat represented Cameron, while attorney Clyde Forde represented Samson.

Both men were remanded to prison by Magistrate Fabayo Azore and will make their next court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan today.