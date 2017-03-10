Two rifles found in empty Cummings Lodge lot

Following an operation this morning, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Major Crimes Unit found two firearms, an AK-47 rifle and a ruger rifle with magazines in an empty lot at Cumming’s Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the discovery with Stabroek News. He said two persons are currently assisting the police with investigations.

The discovery came less than a day after a Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara restaurateur was arrested after police conducted a search at his residence and found two weapons: an AK-47 and an M-70 rifle along with two empty magazines.

The two rifles

More in Local News

default placeholder

Law remains upbeat despite England whitewash

UK clarifies Sittlington role

default placeholder

Procurement body was unaware of $605m emergency tender for GPHC – Wickham

Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

‘Reckless, provocative’ calls potential threats to social cohesion – Granger

default placeholder

Gov’t passes bill for Hamilton Green pension

Wales sugar workers protest outside Parliament for severance

default placeholder

Vergenoegen cyclist dies in crash

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  7. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  8. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market