Two rifles found in empty Cummings Lodge lot
Following an operation this morning, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Major Crimes Unit found two firearms, an AK-47 rifle and a ruger rifle with magazines in an empty lot at Cumming’s Lodge, East Coast Demerara.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the discovery with Stabroek News. He said two persons are currently assisting the police with investigations.
The discovery came less than a day after a Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara restaurateur was arrested after police conducted a search at his residence and found two weapons: an AK-47 and an M-70 rifle along with two empty magazines.
