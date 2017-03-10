UK clarifies Sittlington role

Amid questions about the role of UK Advisor Dr Sam Sittlington in the arrests and questioning of former President Bharrat Jagdeo and a series of former ministers and other officials, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn today provided a clarifying statement.

The statement from the UK High Commission follows:

“Let me clarify the situation. Dr Sittlington is at SOCU in an advisory and training capacity and not in an operational role. I also understand that former Attorney General Hon. Anil Nandlall believes that High Commission staff were at the Oasis Cafe on Wednesday, however that was not the case.

In talking to the media Dr Sittlington was trying to be helpful in explaining the legal basis and rights on which SOCU took the actions they did. It would be wrong to interpret this as Dr Sittlington being involved in the investigations themselves. He was not.

Further, as I have said on several occasions, Dr Sittlington’s current contract was funded by the British High Commission and was designed as a follow up to his work with SOCU last year. Thank You”.