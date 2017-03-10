Vergenoegen cyclist dies in crash

A Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) pedal cyclist succumbed yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital while receiving medical attention after being involved in an accident at around 3.15 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Ricardo Edwards 17, of Vergenoegen, Sideline Dam, EBE.

Police Commander Leslie James told Stabroek News, Edwards was riding on the public road that is under construction when he collided with a motor lorry.

Stabroek News understands that Edwards was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for emergency medical attention and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The driver is in police custody assisting with investigations.