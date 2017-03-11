‘He bad but he isn’t the type to be in robberies’
The wife of Troy Simmons, the man who was fatally shot by a security guard after an attempted robbery at the GuyGas Inc. complex at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD), says she is seeking justice for him as she believes he was murdered.
“He bad—he does like fight and so—but anybody you could ask and they would tell you he is not the type of person to be involved in robberies. He does catch fish and mind he lil stocks. He is a hustler,” Amanda Emmanuel told Stabroek News.
Simmons, 37, of Sea Dam, Covent Garden, EBD, was fatally shot by a security guard early Tuesday morning after he and two others allegedly attempted to rob the GuyGas Inc. Complex.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
