DPP, ex-army chief questioned on Pradoville 2

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack and the former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Gary Best were yesterday questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of the ongoing investigation into land sold in the Pradoville 2 housing scheme, which has already seen former President Bharrat Jagdeo arrested and grilled along with a host of former PPP/C government officials.

The questioning of the DPP is seen as posing a serious dilemma for her Chambers. Under Article 187 of the constitution, the DPP has the power to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court and to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings. In the exercise of these powers, the Director shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.

Any charges stemming from the SOCU probe would have to be articulated through her Chambers. Observers note that even if there was nothing adverse against Ali-Hack from the probe, the mere fact that she has been questioned in connection with it could cast a pall over the DPP's handling of the results of the SOCU probe.