DPP, ex-army chief questioned on Pradoville 2

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack and the former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Gary Best were yesterday questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of the ongoing investigation into land sold in the Pradoville 2 housing scheme, which has already seen former President Bharrat Jagdeo arrested and grilled along with a host of former PPP/C government officials.

The questioning of the DPP is seen as posing a serious dilemma for her Chambers. Under Article 187 of the constitution, the DPP has the power to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court and to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings. In the exercise of these powers, the Director shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.

Any charges stemming from the SOCU probe would have to be articulated through her Chambers. Observers note that even if there was nothing adverse against Ali-Hack from the probe, the mere fact that she has been questioned in connection with it could cast a pall over the DPP’s handling of the results of the SOCU probe.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Cops to determine if Jagdeo covered by immunity in Pradoville 2 probe

default placeholder

Ministry explanation for baffling $605M drug purchase delayed

Three held for plot to murder Rose Hall businessman

default placeholder

Commission of Inquiry into land ownership appointed

Sittlington not in operational role at SOCU

default placeholder

‘He bad but he isn’t the type to be in robberies’

Witness says he lied about fatal stabbing because of police threats

default placeholder

Senior cop fingered in AK-47 smuggling back in custody

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Royston King charged with forgery

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Women’s Health Fair

A rose for you

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta