Pedestrian dies in accident with GDF pickup

At 1030 hours today, a Guyana Defence Force pickup driven by a rank was involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

The individuals involved in the incident were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and our Ranks are presently assisting the police with their investigation, a release from the GDF said.

Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry has been commissioned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Nandlall: Constitution clear, Jagdeo not answerable to any court on Pradoville 2

default placeholder

President continues to act in good faith – AFC

default placeholder

Top U.S. prosecutor Bharara is fired after refusing to quit

DPP, ex-army chief questioned on Pradoville 2

Cops to determine if Jagdeo covered by immunity in Pradoville 2 probe

Ministry explanation for baffling $605M drug purchase delayed

Three held for plot to murder Rose Hall businessman

Commission of Inquiry into land ownership appointed

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  6. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Women’s Health Fair

A rose for you

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta