Pedestrian dies in accident with GDF pickup
At 1030 hours today, a Guyana Defence Force pickup driven by a rank was involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.
The individuals involved in the incident were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and our Ranks are presently assisting the police with their investigation, a release from the GDF said.
Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry has been commissioned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
