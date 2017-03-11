President continues to act in good faith – AFC

The Alliance For Change today said that President David Granger continues to act in good faith in relation to Cabinet appointments.

A statement from the party follows:

The Alliance For Change joins A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in refuting the assertions made by columnist Freddie Kissoon in the March 4, 2017 edition of the Kaieteur News, with regard to ministerial appointments. The AFC confirms and places on public record once again that the party’s then Leader, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan, submitted recommendations to His Excellency President David Granger and was consulted on all appointments to Cabinet which were assigned to the AFC as per the Cummingsburg Accord. Further Mr. Ramjattan consulted with the leadership of the AFC on all of the party’s ministerial appointments throughout the process.

The party recognizes that it is the responsibility and prerogative of the President to appoint all ministers, however President Granger acted and continues to act in good faith with regard to the initial appointments and the subsequent adjustments and changes which were effected. There is a deep level of mutual respect and there exists an overall level of satisfactory engagement, consultation, cooperation and inclusivity within the coalition and the Cabinet as it relates to matters relating of the management of the nation’s affairs.

The party is proud of its leaders who currently serve in Cabinet and who work, on a day-to-day basis with our APNU coalition colleagues to achieve the good life for all Guyanese. The AFC echoes President Granger’s recent statement that the Coalition remains strong and cohesive and committed to working in the best interest of the Guyanese people.