Senior cop fingered in AK-47 smuggling back in custody
The reportedly ‘missing’ police corporal, who has been implicated in connection with the smuggling of an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) compound, at Eve Leary, yesterday afternoon turned himself over to the police in the company of his lawyer.
This development came one day after the Guyana Police Force had stated that Corporal 18404 Shavon Marks, who was under investigation, left the Brickdam Police Station, where he had been confined.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Marks was back under police confinement, but at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary.
In a brief statement issued yesterday afternoon, the police said around 5.30pm, Marks turned himself over to the police in company of his lawyer.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
