Senior cop fingered in AK-47 smuggling back in custody

The reportedly ‘missing’ police corporal, who has been implicated in connection with the smuggling of an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) compound, at Eve Leary, yesterday afternoon turned himself over to the police in the company of his lawyer.

This development came one day after the Guyana Police Force had stated that Corporal 18404 Shavon Marks, who was under investigation, left the Brickdam Police Station, where he had been confined.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Marks was back under police confinement, but at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary.

In a brief statement issued yesterday afternoon, the police said around 5.30pm, Marks turned himself over to the police in company of his lawyer.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

DPP, ex-army chief questioned on Pradoville 2

default placeholder

Cops to determine if Jagdeo covered by immunity in Pradoville 2 probe

default placeholder

Ministry explanation for baffling $605M drug purchase delayed

Three held for plot to murder Rose Hall businessman

default placeholder

Commission of Inquiry into land ownership appointed

Sittlington not in operational role at SOCU

default placeholder

‘He bad but he isn’t the type to be in robberies’

Witness says he lied about fatal stabbing because of police threats

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Royston King charged with forgery

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Women’s Health Fair

A rose for you

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta