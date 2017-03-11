Sittlington not in operational role at SOCU

-UK High Commissioner

British High Commis-sioner to Guyana Greg Quinn yesterday said that Irish consultant Dr Sam Sittlington is serving in an advisory and training capacity at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and not in an operational role.

Quinn offered the clarification yesterday in light of questions raised by attorney Anil Nandlall, who represents former president Bharrat Jagdeo and some former PPP/C government officials who have been questioned by SOCU as part of its probe into the sale of land in the ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme. On Tuesday, Jagdeo was arrested at the Leader of the Opposition’s office on Church Street, Georgetown by SOCU head Sydney James, who was accompanied by Sittlington.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

DPP, ex-army chief questioned on Pradoville 2

default placeholder

Cops to determine if Jagdeo covered by immunity in Pradoville 2 probe

default placeholder

Ministry explanation for baffling $605M drug purchase delayed

Three held for plot to murder Rose Hall businessman

default placeholder

Commission of Inquiry into land ownership appointed

default placeholder

‘He bad but he isn’t the type to be in robberies’

Witness says he lied about fatal stabbing because of police threats

default placeholder

Senior cop fingered in AK-47 smuggling back in custody

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Royston King charged with forgery

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Women’s Health Fair

A rose for you

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta