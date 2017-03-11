Sittlington not in operational role at SOCU

British High Commis-sioner to Guyana Greg Quinn yesterday said that Irish consultant Dr Sam Sittlington is serving in an advisory and training capacity at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and not in an operational role.

Quinn offered the clarification yesterday in light of questions raised by attorney Anil Nandlall, who represents former president Bharrat Jagdeo and some former PPP/C government officials who have been questioned by SOCU as part of its probe into the sale of land in the 'Pradoville 2' housing scheme. On Tuesday, Jagdeo was arrested at the Leader of the Opposition's office on Church Street, Georgetown by SOCU head Sydney James, who was accompanied by Sittlington.