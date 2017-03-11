Three held for plot to murder Rose Hall businessman
-Jamaican national suspected mastermind
Police in Berbice say they have foiled a plot to murder a well-known Rose Hall Town, Corentyne businessman and three men, including the suspected hitman, are in custody, while the person who allegedly contracted him is still being sought.
Commander of ‘B’ Division Ian Amsterdam told Stabroek News that police became aware of the plot on Thursday after the arrest of the suspected hitman, who tried to dispose of a .38 revolver and four matching rounds after he realised that he had attracted the attention of a detective.
His arrest led to two other persons, who were reported to have been part of the planning of the “hit,” while a Jamaican national was identified as the architect of the plot.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
