Witness says he lied about fatal stabbing because of police threats
One of the prosecution’s main witnesses in the trial of Christopher Da Silva, who is accused of murdering teenager Reyad Khan, yesterday recanted his story of seeing the two in a scuffle moments before the killing.
In his testimony before Justice Navindra Singh and a jury yesterday in the High Court in Georgetown, Jonathan Ramkelawan admitted to lying in the statement he gave to police, “because they [the police] threaten fuh beat me and torture me.”
Responding to questions from Prosecutor Siand Dhurjon, the witness, who said that Da Silva is his friend, was adamant that he never saw the young men fighting, though he was at the scene.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
-
Royston King charged with forgery
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
Comments
About these comments