Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists
Chief Executive Officer of the State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU) Major (rtd) Aubrey Heath-Retemyer says that with billions of dollars in state assets stolen annually under the previous administration, the public must recognize that it will be a costly venture to pursue the guilty parties.
“The country must understand that the government will have to undertake the cost of hiring proper lawyers to help us prepare these cases so that we have a strong chance of bringing these people to justice,” Heath-Retemyer told the Sunday Stabroek during an interview last week.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
