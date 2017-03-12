Granger says police to decide on ‘Pradoville 2’ settlement
-calls Jagdeo arrest unjustified
The option of a settlement for subjects of the ‘Pradoville 2’ investigation is one for the police and not government, according to President David Granger, who also says that the arrest of former president Bharrat Jagdeo was unjustified.
Granger addressed the investigation, which dominated the headlines last week, during the weekly interview programme ‘The Public Interest,’ which was broadcast on Friday.
Jagdeo is one of about a dozen persons who benefited from the purchase of the undervalued parcels of land in the 'Pradoville 2' housing scheme and who are now subjects of an investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).
