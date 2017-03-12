Haslington (Part 1)
Story and photos by Joanna Dhanraj
Home to thousands, Haslington is a relatively large village on the East Coast Demerara, 24.5 kilometres (15.2 miles) from the capital city. The village begins at the seawall and goes way beyond the Railway Embankment Road to the south, flanked on either side by Enmore and Golden Grove.
Towering over the houses in the village are the many coconut trees and outnumbering them, are the genip trees.
When the World Beyond Georgetown arrived in the village, Bridget Thomas was seated on her verandah catching up with an old friend of hers.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News, The World Beyond Georgetown
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Comments
About these comments