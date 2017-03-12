Jagdeo not answerable to any court on Pradoville 2 due to immunity, Nandlall says
Due to the immunity accorded to him under the constitution, former president Bharrat Jagdeo is not liable for criminal or civil proceedings stemming from the Pradoville 2 probe, says former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who yesterday charged that his arrest and detention by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) were resultantly unlawful.
“Applying the clear and literal language of Article 182 of the Constitution, whatever may have been his role, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Comments
About these comments