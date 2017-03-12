Jagdeo not answerable to any court on Pradoville 2 due to immunity, Nandlall says

Due to the immunity accorded to him under the constitution, former president Bharrat Jagdeo is not liable for criminal or civil proceedings stemming from the Pradoville 2 probe, says former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who yesterday charged that his arrest and detention by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) were resultantly unlawful.

“Applying the clear and literal language of Article 182 of the Constitution, whatever may have been his role, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.