Jamaican arrested as probe deepens into plot to kill Rose Hall businessman
A Jamaican man fingered in the plot to kill a popular Rose Hall businessman was arrested yesterday at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice when he returned to Guyana.
According to Commander of ‘B’ Division Ian Amsterdam, the other three persons who were placed under arrest on Thursday are still in police custody, as investigators are putting the pieces together.
According to the police, the Jamaican is allegedly the main man behind of the plot to execute the businessman.
The alleged hitman, who is from New Amsterdam, was arrested after a detective observed his suspicious behaviour.
