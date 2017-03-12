Mayor’s son shot, robbed

The son of Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green was early yesterday morning shot and robbed by a lone gunman while imbibing at a shop at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Injured is Richard Mittelholzer, 46, of North/ East LaPenitence, who celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Contacted yesterday, Chase-Green confirmed the incident.

She said Mittleholzer, who was shot once to his abdomen was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. His condition is listed as stable.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that around 1am yesterday Mittelholzer was imbibing at a bar at Middle Street, Pouderoyen, WBD, when the suspect who is known to him, attacked him and snatched a silver chain and diamond bracelet he was wearing.

He resisted and was shot during the process.

Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James said an investigation has since been launched, but up to late yesterday afternoon no arrest had been made.