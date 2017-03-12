Police probing shooting of taxi driver by cop on Sussex St

The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Kenneth Hoyte, 46yr, a taxi-driver of Tucville, G/T which occurred about 09:00hr today at Sussex St., Charlestown, by a member of the Guyana Police Force.

“Enquiries disclosed that the member of the Force alleged that he was driving a motor car south on Saffon St., Charlestown, with his driving side window glass down, in slow moving traffic, when he was pounced upon by two males, one on a pedal cycle and the other on foot.

“He also alleged that the cyclist placed a gun at him and his accomplice snatched his gold chain with a gold band and they escaped.

“The subordinate officer claimed that he exited the vehicle and pursued the suspects and during his pursuit, he further alleged that the suspects discharged rounds in his direction, to which he responded with his licensed firearm, discharging several rounds.

Shortly after it was discovered that Kenneth Hoyte who was in vicinity of the alleged pursuit, received two gunshot wounds to his left hand and left knee. He was taken to the G.P.H.C by the said Subordinate officer where he was treated and admitted in a stable condition.

“The scene was visited by a Senior Detective, during which it was ascertained that a female passer-by found the gold chain, purported to belong to the Subordinate officer and handed over same to the police. Nine (9) spent shells were recovered at the scene.

As a result of the circumstances, including that the victim who was shot, has indicated to the detectives an incidental narrative of event, which conflicts with that of the Subordinate Officer who has since been detained and his firearm lodged, pending the investigation”, the police said.