Region Seven residents concerned over land ownership CoI
Residents of twelve indigenous villages in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) expressed concern about the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into Land Ownership, when they met recently to discuss issues affecting their land rights, as well as to renew their commitment to pursuing full territorial rights for the indigenous people in the region.
According to a statement issued by the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA), the concerns raised included that it was the first time they were hearing about the CoI and feeling that the establishment of any commission that had implications for their land must be done through consultations with them through their chosen representatives.
