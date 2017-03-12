Suspects held in year-old Rose Hall murder
Two persons including the alleged triggerman in the more than one year old murder of Rose Hall resident Caitanya Kishundyal were arrested by the police on Friday evening and they have since admitted their involvement in the crime which they said was an intended robbery.
This was confirmed by a reliable source who told Stabroek News that the suspects who were identified as Asif Persaud called "Guitar", 19, a labourer of Ankerville Port Mourant, Corentyne and Daniel McLennon called "Dutty", 24, the alleged triggerman, of Lot 163 Second Street, Rose Hall, remained in custody as the investigation continues.
