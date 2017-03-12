Two-tiered parking rates to take effect from tomorrow
Persons who pay to park in the city will from tomorrow be able to take advantage of a new two-tiered parking rate when a new set of pre-paid parking cards go on sale.
Though the City Council is still to approve this rate announced by Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Smart City Solutions (SCS) on February 17 and no amendments to the metered parking bylaws have been circulated to the council, discounted parking cards which will allow long-term parking at a reduced rate are going on sale.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Comments
About these comments