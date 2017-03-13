Some CAL flights cancelled because of impending NY snow storm

Caribbean Airlines today said  that the following flights have been cancelled due to the impending snow storm in the New York area:
DATE FLIGHT ROUTE
MONDAY 13 MARCH BW 528 TRINIDAD TO NEW YORK
MONDAY 13 MARCH BW 011 MONTEGO BAY TO NEW YORK
TUESDAY 14 MARCH BW 521 NEW YORK TO TRINIDAD
TUESDAY 14 MARCH BW 524 TRINIDAD TO NEW YORK
TUESDAY 14 MARCH BW 525 NEW YORK TO TRINIDAD
TUESDAY 14 MARCH BW 010 NEW YORK TO MON TEGO BAY

The remainder of the CAL press release follows:
Passengers booked and ticketed to travel between Monday 13th March 2017 and Thursday 16th
March 2017, will be permitted to make changes to their reservations without penalty subject to the
following conditions:
 Passengers must already be in possession of a ticket with confirmed reservations issued
on or before Saturday 11th March 2017.
 Booked to travel to/from New York during the period Monday 13th March-Thursday 16th
March 2017
 Changes may be made up to 15th March 2017. The original class is not required, but must
be in the relevant cabin; PNRs must be properly documented.
 Caribbean Airlines will only give full refunds if the flight cancels however if they do not wish
to travel we will refund with the USD 50 Administration fee.
 Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for arrangements to/from an alternate airport or
for any hotel/overnight expenses incurred.
 Passengers with totally unused tickets who elect not to travel during the specified period
may have their tickets placed on hold for future travel on Caribbean Airlines up to one (1)
year from the original date of issue. Any difference, including change penalty between the
original ticket and the new ticket must be collected.
All customers are encouraged to visit our flight track tab on our website www.caribbeanairlines.
com and our Facebook page www.facebook.com/caribbeanairlines for up-to-date
information.
Passengers travelling during these dates may also contact the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre at
868-625-7200 (Trinidad & Tobago) / 1-800-920-4225 (Toll Free North America)/ 1-800-744-2225
(Toll Free Caribbean)/ 1-888-359-2475 (Jamaica)

