Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday warned Guyanese businessmen that issues surrounding the country’s exchange rate are likely to get progressively worse with the cost of US$1 likely to reach as high as $250 or $300.

Delivering the feature address, at the first in a series of planned engagements organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Jagdeo said that he does not see Guyana sustaining its balance of payments (BOP) in the long term.

He supported this position by citing a lack of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and increased domestic spending which he said has created an increase in the demand for foreign currency that has placed pressure on the local exchange rate.

These realities are compounded by a lack of a clear economic plan from the present government.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Lawrence owes answers on $605m –Nandlall

default placeholder

Leaders have obligation to agree on GECOM Chairman – Ramkarran

default placeholder

Ramotar defends Jagdeo on immunity

default placeholder

SARU to pursue anyone who steals state assets

default placeholder

Taxi driver shot in apparent crossfire between cop, bandits

GTT opens new customer experience store

Health ministry hosted fair to promote women’s health

default placeholder

Horace James appointed NICIL CEO

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Phagwah and Diwali

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk