Jaguars defeat Scorpions by seven wickets

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets on the final day of their sixth round match of the Regional four-day championship at Sabina Park here today.

Scores:

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 255 (Chadwick Walton 101, Brandon King 30, Jermaine Blackwood 29, Devon Thomas 26; Keon Joseph 7-53) and 188 (Jermaine Blackwood 37, Devon Thomas 32, John Campbell 26, Brandon King 22; Raymon Reifer 5-60, Veerasammy Permaul 3-40)

GUYANA JAGUARS 262 (Shimron Hetmyer 74, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 58, Shiv Chanderpaul 57, Raymon Reifer 28, Nikita Miller 4-69, Andre McCarthy 3-18) and 184 for three (Vishaul Singh 63 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 42, Raymon Reifer 37 not out)