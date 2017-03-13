Lawrence owes answers on $605m –Nandlall

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence should properly explain to the nation why over $605M had to be fast-tracked       for emergency drugs for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday said.

“The minister must explain why she had to purchase over $605M, I understand $1.5B, in emergency drugs…why not a smaller amount to satisfy the imminent needs, while a proper and lawful tendering process is embarked upon, in relation to the acquisition of a larger amount required,” PPP’s Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, told Stabroek News.

The party says that in addition to Lawrence being made to answer to the National Assembly on where the monies came from, the procedures she followed and if the Georgetown Public Hospital Board knew and authorized the said transactions, Cabinet must also say if it knew about the fast-tracking and granted its no-objection.

