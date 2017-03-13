Leaders have obligation to agree on GECOM Chairman – Ramkarran

The country’s leaders have an obligation to rise above differences and agree on a Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission as a unilateral appointment can seriously jeopardise democratic gains, according to Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran.

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo have been locked in protracted talks on the question of a new Chair. Granger rejected Jagdeo’s list of six names as it didn’t contain any candidate who was a judge, a former judge or eligible to be appointed a judge. Jagdeo has maintained that the list is valid but that a second list will be submitted once certain matters are clarified between him and Granger.

Writing in the last Sunday Stabroek and referring to the long struggle for electoral democracy, Ramkarran warned: “Our fragile electoral peace, although punctuated by violence and the refusal of the losers to accept election results, the latter of which has prevailed in relation to every elections since 1992, can only be sustained if the basic electoral reforms implemented since 1992 are retained. If the stalemate in the appointment of a Chair eventually leads to the unilateral appointment of a Chair of the Elections Commission, all that so many thousands of people have fought for and for such a long time, will be placed in serious jeopardy. All bets about tolerating elections results, however truculently, will be off.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Lawrence owes answers on $605m –Nandlall

default placeholder

Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate

default placeholder

Ramotar defends Jagdeo on immunity

default placeholder

SARU to pursue anyone who steals state assets

default placeholder

Taxi driver shot in apparent crossfire between cop, bandits

GTT opens new customer experience store

Health ministry hosted fair to promote women’s health

default placeholder

Horace James appointed NICIL CEO

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Phagwah and Diwali

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk