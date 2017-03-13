Ramotar defends Jagdeo on immunity

Former President Donald Ramotar has defended his predecessor, Bharrat Jagdeo’s right to immunity in relation to the Pradoville 2 investigation saying that it was not criminal and cannot be compared to other global leaders who were impeached for various transgressions.

“There is no way they can justify the wrongful arrest of him. He was the sitting president at the time and did no wrong in the Pradoville matter,” Ramotar told Stabroek News yesterday as he waded into Minister of State Joseph Harmon for saying that it was up to the police to decide if Jagdeo is covered by the immunity provision in the constitution.

“He has the right of immunity as is stated in the constitution and he did no wrong in the Pradoville matter. You cannot justify his arrest with that of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. That is reckless because the two situations are vastly different. It is like comparing apples and oranges and I am surprised at the levels Harmon has taken,” he added.

Ramotar was responding to Harmon arguing that the constitutional protection cannot necessarily save a president from criminal prosecution and that it is up to the police to determine whether the former president has immunity in the Pradoville 2 probe.