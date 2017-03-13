Ramotar defends Jagdeo on immunity

-says no case to answer on Pradoville 2

Former President Donald Ramotar has defended his predecessor, Bharrat Jagdeo’s right to immunity in relation to the Pradoville 2 investigation saying that it was not criminal and cannot be compared to other global leaders who were impeached for various transgressions.

“There is no way they can justify the wrongful arrest of him. He was the sitting president at the time and did no wrong in the Pradoville matter,” Ramotar told Stabroek News yesterday as he waded into Minister of State Joseph Harmon for saying that it was up to the police to decide if Jagdeo is covered by the immunity provision in the constitution.

“He has the right of immunity as is stated in the constitution and he did no wrong in the Pradoville matter. You cannot justify his arrest with that of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. That is reckless because the two situations are vastly different. It is like comparing apples and oranges and I am surprised at the levels Harmon has taken,” he added.

Ramotar was responding to Harmon arguing that the constitutional protection cannot necessarily save a president from criminal prosecution and that it is up to the police to determine whether the former president has immunity in the Pradoville 2 probe.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Lawrence owes answers on $605m –Nandlall

default placeholder

Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate

default placeholder

Leaders have obligation to agree on GECOM Chairman – Ramkarran

default placeholder

SARU to pursue anyone who steals state assets

default placeholder

Taxi driver shot in apparent crossfire between cop, bandits

GTT opens new customer experience store

Health ministry hosted fair to promote women’s health

default placeholder

Horace James appointed NICIL CEO

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Phagwah and Diwali

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk