SARU to pursue anyone who steals state assets

Chief Executive Officer of the State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU) Major (rtd) Aubrey Heath-Retemyer has assured that if anyone from the current administration steals state assets, he or she will be pursued.

“Yes,” he said, when questioned by the Stabroek News.

After taking office in May, 2015, the APNU+AFC government said it discovered that there was widespread corruption under the former PPP/C administration, which resulted in the country being robbed of approximately $300B per year in assets.

It is expected that the unit would review transactions that occurred over the entire 23 years of the PPP/C’s rule.

Heath-Retemyer, speaking to Stabroek News at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency on Tuesday, said that so far the unit has not received any serious reports concerning officials in the current administration.