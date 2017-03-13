Taxi driver shot in apparent crossfire between cop, bandits

A taxi driver was yesterday shot, allegedly during crossfire between a cop and two robbers in the vicinity of the La Penitence Market but the police say they are investigating the incident as there have been conflicting reports.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken while confirming the shooting said that the injured man, Kenneth Hoyte, 46, of Tucville has been admitted as a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release stated that around 9 am at Sussex St, Charlestown, Hoyte was shot to his left hand and left knee as a result of the exchange of gunshots.

The statement said that the subordinate officer has since been detained and his firearm was lodged.