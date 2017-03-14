Alness teen drowns

A teenage dental assistant of Alness Village, Corentyne, drowned on Sunday afternoon while on a swimming trip with friends.

Dead is Gopal Govindan, also known as ‘Raj,’ 19, of Lot 112 Alness Village, Corentyne.

His father, Arjune Govindan, 46, told Stabroek News that his son would regularly go to the Alness foreshore to swim. He noted that on Sunday afternoon, his son left home with four of his friends, who reside in the same village, on a swimming trip. “They does normally go out at the beach side. He leave about 2 to go with some friends them,” the teen’s father said. “Sometimes they go, they cook, have a nice time, bathe and come back,” he added.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.