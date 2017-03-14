Buxton house destroyed in suspected arson

A house at 125 Cummings Street, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, belonging to overseas-based Guyanese Cecily Dover was last evening destroyed by fire in a suspected act of arson.

The fire which began at about 9.15 pm was preceded by an altercation between several female relatives of a youth and Ronald (only name given) a teenager who occupied the house.