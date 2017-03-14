Caricom, Japan holding consultation on strengthening cooperation
Senior officials from the Caribbean Com-munity (Caricom) and Japan are expected to meet in Guyana today to attend the 18th Caricom-Japan Consultation to discuss the strengthening of cooperation.
According to a Caricom press release, the consultation, which will be held at the Caricom Secretariat, will review Caricom-Japan cooperation since the last Ministerial Meeting in 2016. The officials will also examine the Caricom- Japan Friendship and Cooperation Fund and its current and planned projects, it added.
