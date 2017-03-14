Couple injured after car hits back of their motorcycle
A husband and wife were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention last evening after their motorcycle was struck from behind on the Railway Embankment at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Motiram Deonarine, 58, and his wife Bibi Deonarine, 56, of 65 Zoren Street, Better Hope, ECD, were on their motorcycle when a car that was allegedly speeding crashed into them.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
