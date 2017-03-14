Gang fingered in armed robberies for court today
Six members of a gang, including an accused in last year’s Princess Hotel Casino robbery and the son of a Superbet agent, suspected to have committed a spate of armed robberies over the past months have been arrested by the police and are likely to be charged today.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the arrests, which occurred last week. He said the police have secured an extension after their initial detention period had expired and the suspects are scheduled to appear in court today.
