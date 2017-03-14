Lotto commission hasn’t met since appointment in 2015

The Lottery Control Commission, which is responsible for managing revenue from the lottery, appears to be defunct, with Minister Raphael Trotman, who is Chairman, saying that as far as he is aware it has not met since his appointment in July, 2015.

Trotman has told Stabroek News on several occasions over the last six months that as far as he is aware the commission has not met.