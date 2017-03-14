Lotto commission hasn’t met since appointment in 2015
The Lottery Control Commission, which is responsible for managing revenue from the lottery, appears to be defunct, with Minister Raphael Trotman, who is Chairman, saying that as far as he is aware it has not met since his appointment in July, 2015.
Trotman has told Stabroek News on several occasions over the last six months that as far as he is aware the commission has not met.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
Phagwah and Diwali
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
Comments
About these comments