Man’s body found between rocks at Johanna Cecelia
The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was yesterday morning found tucked between the rocks at a sea shore in Johanna Cecelia, Essequibo Coast, and while foul play is not suspected, police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.
A police source confirmed the discovery of the man whose identity remained unknown up to yesterday afternoon. The body bore no visible marks of violence.
According to reports reaching Stabroek News, the body was discovered about 7 am yesterday between the rocks at the sea shore in the vicinity of Johanna Cecelia, Essequibo Coast.
The police were summoned and the body was taken to the Suddie mortuary. A post-mortem examination is expected to be done soon.
