Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

A Port Mourant, Corentyne man is now dead after the car he was returning home in slammed into a utility pole at Borlam Turn, Corentyne on Sunday evening.

The incident that claimed the life of Shazam Ismile, also known as 'Imran,' 23, of Lot 17 Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, Corentyne, occurred minutes after 6 pm.