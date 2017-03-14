Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

A ship reportedly destined for Venezuela on Wednesday last sank just off the Essequibo Coast after it encountered problems.

The ship, MV Dona Marta, was said to be filled with a large quantity of rice and this publication was told that members of the Coastguard are still investigating what may have caused the ship to sink and whether it was legally traversing the waters of Guyana.

According to reports, the crew on the ship were all Venezuelans.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.