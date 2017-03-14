Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
– was reportedly taking rice to Venezuela
A ship reportedly destined for Venezuela on Wednesday last sank just off the Essequibo Coast after it encountered problems.
The ship, MV Dona Marta, was said to be filled with a large quantity of rice and this publication was told that members of the Coastguard are still investigating what may have caused the ship to sink and whether it was legally traversing the waters of Guyana.
According to reports, the crew on the ship were all Venezuelans.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
Phagwah and Diwali
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
Comments
About these comments