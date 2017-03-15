$61M restoration of St. George’s Cathedral northern face starts

The Iwokrama International Centre and its joint venture partner, the local firm of Farfan and Mendes Ltd. are contributing to the restoration of the iconic St. George’s Cathedral, located on Company Path, in the heart of Georgetown.

Restoration work commenced this month on the northern face of the edifice, at an estimated cost of $61 million, with the National Trust of Guyana (NTG) contributing $13 million, according to a press release from Iwok-rama. This total projected cost includes the concessionary pricing for the wood which is being harvested from the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

