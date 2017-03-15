Accused in killing of teen gets six years after admitting to manslaughter

After almost a week-long trial for the murder of Reyad Khan, Christopher Da Silva yesterday pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for unlawfully killing the teenager.

He was sentenced to six years in jail for the crime.

Da Silva, 23, accepted that on June 28th, 2012, at 17th Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully killed 17-year-old Khan.

When given a chance to speak, the convict apologized to the