Cabinet to urge suspension of parking meters contract

Following intense pressure from Georgetown citizens and stakeholders to scrap the controversial parking meter deal, Cabinet yesterday decided to ask City Hall to immediately suspend the project pending a review and modification of the contract.

“Cabinet cannot order City Hall to suspend the contract. The City is separate…what happened is that (Communities) Minister (Ronald) Bulkan will make a recommendation that it be suspended and certain aspects reviewed,” a senior government official told Stabroek News, following Cabinet’s sitting yesterday.

Bulkan yesterday declined to comment on the issue stating that he could neither confirm nor deny that a Cabinet decision was made in relation to the suspension of the controversial contract. He directed this …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

