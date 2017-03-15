Camp St prisoner hospitalised after fight with fellow inmate

A prisoner has been hospitalised after being involved in a fight with another inmate at the Camp Street Prison on Sunday.

The injured prisoner, Shafeek Mohamed, sustained injuries to his eyes and lacerations to his back.

According to Deputy Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, Mohamed and a fellow inmate, Junior Henry, were engaged in a scuffle, during which Mohamed was punched in his left eye.

Samuels explained that on Saturday night Mohamed had consumed homemade wine and was behaving in a disorderly manner. He stated that on Sunday morning, Henry spoke to Mohamed regarding his behaviour but the man disregarded the warning and this later led to a confrontation between them.

Henry, Samuels said, also sustained injuries and was treated and sent away, while Mohamed was kept under observation at the Georgetown Public Hospital.