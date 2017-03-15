Cop charged, denied bail over smuggled AK-47, ammo
Police Corporal Shavon Marks, who allegedly aided in the smuggling of an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Compound, at Eve Leary, was yesterday read charges of illegal firearm and ammunition possession.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charges to Marks, who was arraigned in a Georgetown court. It was alleged that on February 28, at Kingston, Georgetown, he had in his possession an AK-47 rifle and 40 7.62×39 live rounds without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.
Marks, who has been a member of the Guyana
